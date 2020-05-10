Sachin Tendulkar Joins Virat, Zaheer in Thanking Maharashtra Police

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday joined Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan in thanking the Maharashtra Police for their tireless efforts in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.Taking to Twitter the veteran batsman changed his Twitter display picture with state police logo and wrote: "A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe."Earlier, Kohli and Khan also changed their Twitter display pictures with Maharashtra Police logo to pay their respect to the corona frontline workers.786 personnel from the Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to the department on Sunday.According to a release issued by the Maharashtra Police, the total COVID-19 cases include 88 officers and 698 other personnel. Out of these, 13 officers and 63 other ranks have recovered from the infection so far.The active number of COVID-19 cases amongst Maharashtra Police stood at 703, with seven deaths due to the infection so far. (ANI)

