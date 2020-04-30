SBI Foundation Commits Rs 30 Cr for COVID-19 Relief Measures

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) SBI Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of State Bank of India (SBI), on Thursday said it has committed Rs 30 crore to implement various COVID-19 relief measures across the country.

The fund will be utilised for providing food to the needy, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, capacity building of healthcare workers and research on coronavirus-related projects along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), according to a release.

To implement these initiatives, SBI Foundation has set up a new flagship programme on health theme.

Distribution of ventilators and personal protective equipment to hospitals and supply of 10,000 freshly cooked meals daily at four centres of the country have already been initiated, it said.

It is providing training and mentoring to five lakh healthcare professionals across various states.

