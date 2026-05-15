Scottie Scheffler Part of 7-way Tie for Lead at PGA Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — The biggest logjam in 57 years after the opening round of a major championship still had one name that stood out above the rest: Scottie Scheffler handling everything Aronimink threw his way Thursday in the PGA Championship.

Scheffler took advantage of two long birdie putts and one big break on the 17th hole for a 3-under 67 to share the lead with six other players — former PGA champion Martin Kaymer perhaps the biggest surprise — on a tough day in the Philadelphia suburbs.

It was the 13th round in the majors that Scheffler has had at least a share of the lead, and remarkably the first time after the opening round.

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Joining them at 67 were Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune and Alex Smalley. The seven-way tie was the largest since nine players shared the lead in the 1969 PGA Championship at NCR Country Club in Dayton, Ohio.

And to think it could have been eight players. Garrick Higgo had a 69, which included a two-shot penalty before he even hit a shot for being 10 seconds late to the tee for his group's starting time.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy bogeyed his last four holes for a 74 that sent him to the practice range for most of the afternoon.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 05:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).