Separate COVID-19 Screening Facility Set Up at KGMU

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): For COVID-19 screening, a separate facility has been set up at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.The patients will be tested at this facility before being admitted to the hospital.Such a step has been taken by the administration to safeguard lives of medical personnel working in the hospital.According to Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) a total of 657 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state.Of these cases, 49 patients have been cured and discharged while eight have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

