Radhakrishnan Pillai Dies: Mumbai-Based Author Passes Away at 50 in Mangalore Following Cardiac Arrest

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Renowned Mumbai-based author, speaker, and leadership coach Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai passed away on Monday night, May 11, following a cardiac arrest in Mangaluru. He was 50 years old. Best known for adapting the ancient teachings of the strategist Chanakya for modern management, Dr Pillai was a prolific figure in India's literary and academic circles. His sudden death has triggered a wave of tributes from the students, professionals, and entrepreneurs who followed his work.

A Legacy of 'Modern Chanakya' Teachings

Dr Pillai authored 24 books during his career, with his "Chanakya" series becoming a mainstay on bestseller lists across India. His work was characterised by its ability to simplify complex historical treatises into actionable leadership and management lessons. Sudesh Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor Passes Away at 95 in Mumbai Due to Respiratory Issues.

By blending ancient history with contemporary corporate strategy, he became a sought-after voice at literature festivals and corporate seminars. His relatable writing style made Indian knowledge systems accessible to a new generation of readers, particularly young professionals and startup founders.

Jaico Publishing House Mourns Loss of Radhakrishnan Pillai

With deep sorrow, we remember Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai, a cherished Jaico author, teacher and guide whose wisdom touched countless lives. His warmth, humility and lifelong dedication to sharing timeless knowledge will always remain with us. We are grateful for his long… pic.twitter.com/KpfJWDzGCX — Jaico Publishing House (@JaicoBooksIN) May 12, 2026

Academic Contributions and Expertise

Beyond his success as a popular author, Dr Pillai was a distinguished scholar of philosophy. He earned his PhD from the University of Mumbai, where his research focused on Kautilya's Arthashastra, the definitive 4th-century BCE Indian treatise on statecraft, economics, and military strategy. His academic rigour earned him international recognition, including roles as a leadership mentor and affiliations with institutions such as the Hindu University of America. Colleagues and peers admired him for his deep commitment to reviving traditional Indian wisdom in a globalised business context.

Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai's Last Post on Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai | Chanakya Strategist (@rchanakyapillai)

Final Reflections on Leadership

Shortly before his passing, Dr Pillai shared a final message on social media that summarised his perspective on leadership. His last post serves as a poignant reminder of his lifelong mission to redefine power through the lens of Indian tradition. In his final entry, he wrote, "Leadership is being at the top. Guru guided. No, it's being at the centre." Mumbai Drilling Machine Collapse: Constable Santosh Gopal Chavan Dies After Piling Rig Collapses on Sion-Panvel Highway, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Shock in the Literary Community

The news of his demise has left many in the academic and corporate world in shock. Dr Pillai was frequently seen at college campuses and public gatherings, where he was known for his engaging and passionate speaking style. Funeral and memorial service details are expected to be announced by his family in Mumbai later this week.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).