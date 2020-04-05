Septuagenarian Woman Sells Diyas in Delhi, Earns Some Money After Days

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A septuagenarian woman on Sunday was seen selling earthen lamps (diyas) in central Delhi's Gol Market after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all the citizens to light diya at 9pm for nine minutes to combat the "darkness of coronavirus"."I am here to sell diyas to earn a livelihood. This lockdown has been a complete financial burden on my family," Darshana, the woman, told ANI. "Three four persons have purchased lamps and I have earned more than Rs 150 today," she added.She also thanked PM Modi for supporting this cause for lighting diyas, she said, "I would like to thank Modi ji, I will earn certain amount of money for my family's livelihood."Meanwhile the sales of diyas have surged as the country.A buyer from Noida said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision in the interest of the nation and he must have thought something good. I have bought diyas to light them at 9 pm."Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5. (ANI)

