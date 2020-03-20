Shahid Afridi Urges Contrymen to Take Precautions Against Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Pakistan's former cricketer Shahid Afridi on Friday urged his countrymen to take preventive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.The veteran all-rounder advised people to wash their hands frequently and to use sanitizers with alcohol content to keep them clean."Health is wealth. We have to take some preventive measures to defeat coronavirus. While sneezing, coughing, and before and after having food we have to wash our hands properly. It is very important to use alcoholic sanitizer to sanitise your hands. Use tissue paper while sneezing and coughing and put it in dustbin. If you will stay safe the country will too," Afridi said in a video message posted on Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter handle.Pakistan on Friday reported its third death from coronavirus as a 77-year-old coronavirus patient died in Sindh, confirmed Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.The patient also had co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension. He was a cancer survivor, Dawn reported.The number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 451. The first two fatalities from the infection were reported in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to form a joint parliamentary committee of treasury and opposition members to seek opposition's support in the fight against novel coronavirus."Regarding the coronavirus situation and its control, the formation of a joint parliamentary committee of the government and the opposition was also agreed during the meeting," read a statement from the Prime Minister Office. (ANI)

