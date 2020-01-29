Shakira Not in for Marrying Boyfriend Gerard Pique

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): Shakira wants to spend the rest of her life with boyfriend Gerard Pique but doesn't want to marry him, reports E! News."To tell you the truth, marriage scares the sh-t out of me," the Colombian singer, confessed while Pique sat next to her. She continued, "I don't want him to see me as 'the wife.' I want him to see me as his girlfriend. Lover, his girlfriend, a little forbidden fruit, you know? I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible, depending on behaviour."Considering what Shakira went through with her ex Antonio de la Rua, her reluctance to label her relationship with the involvement of paperwork can be totally understood."I have moved on in my life and could not be happier now," Shakira said at the time. "I hope this harassment will now come to an end."She and Pique met each other a decade ago after he was one of the players who appeared in the video for "Waka Waka (This Time for South Africa)," the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was shot in Madrid."I wasn't a soccer fan, so I didn't know who he was," Shakira recalled on 60 Minutes. "When I saw the video, I was like, 'Hmm, that one's kind of cute.'" She laughed. "And then someone decided to introduce us." (ANI)

