Sikh Pilgrims 'Jatha' Returns to Punjab from Nanded

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): First 'Jatha' of Sikh pilgrims who had gone to Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded, have turned to Punjab on Sunday morning.These pilgrims went to Hazur Sahib in the month of March and were stuck there due to the COVID-19 lockdown.Earlier, Punjab Government has requested the Maharashtra government to allow safe passage to over 3000 pilgrims stranded in Nanded."Punjab government has requested the Maharashtra government to allow safe passage to over 3000 pilgrims from the state, who are stranded in Nanded due to lockdown in wake of COVID-19," Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, said on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)