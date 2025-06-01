Mangan, June 1: The Teesta River's water level rose significantly on Sunday due to the heavy and continuous downpour in Sikkim. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for today in the State's Mangan district for heavy to very heavy rain in the region. The MeT also issued an orange alert for Sikkim's Gyalshing, Namchi, Soreng, Gangtok and Pakyong for the next 24 hours. Superintendent of Police (SP), Mangan district, Sonam Detchu Bhutia on Saturday said that rescue operations are underway for the second day to find the nine missing persons after a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River near Chubombu, Mangan district on May 29.

Speaking to ANI, SP Sonam Detchu Bhutia said, "The tourists went missing after the incident in which their vehicle fell into the river. Two of them were rescued safely on the night of May 29. The remaining nine, including the driver from Sikkim, ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF, conducted a rescue operation yesterday. But the car that had fallen into the river could not be pulled out as it was stuck in debris. We did not find any bodies near it." "There was heavy rain last night; there was also a cloudburst in the upper areas. The water level of the Teesta River has increased by 4 meters... The roads are broken at multiple places. The Deputy Commissioner is at the spot... The SDM and SDPO are directed to carry out the search operations non-stop... There are six tourists from Odisha, two from Tripura and two from UP... There were 11 people, including a driver from Sikkim," he added. Sikkim Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert Following Heavy Rains and Rising Water Levels in Teesta River; Warns of Floods and Landslides in Mangan.

Rescue Volunteer from the Tourism Department, Anand Gurung, told ANI, "We were on our way for the rescue operation, going on to find the tourists who went missing after their car fell into the river. The roads are blocked for the next 7-8 km... The teams at the spot are carrying out the rescue operations. Our team was on backup, but we won't be able to reach today... Any vehicle cannot pass from here as of now..." According to the district administration, many properties have also been damaged due to a landslide. 500 Tourists Stranded in North Sikkim, Search for 8 Missing Called off Amid Heavy Rains.

Teesta River Water Level Rises Amid Heavy Rainfall

VIDEO | A portion of the under-construction Sankalang Bridge in North Sikkim is washed away by the Teesta River following heavy rainfall. The bridge is crucial for North Sikkim, as it is the only connection linking Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen to the rest of the… pic.twitter.com/1Wa4Pcy5nu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2025

#WATCH | Mangan, Sikkim: Water level of the Teesta river increases following heavy rainfall in the region. (Source: IPR, Mangan) pic.twitter.com/ahXPLSXkjJ — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025

In North Sikkim, landslides were reported in the Theeng and Chungthang areas, causing damage to multiple properties, according to the district administration. The IMD has strongly advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors wherever possible, and stay away from riverbanks and vulnerable slopes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)