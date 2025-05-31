Mangan, May 31: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Saturday following heavy rains and rising water levels in the Teesta River and warned of possible floods and landslides in Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts. Based on a Nowcast Weather Alert from Baluwakhani, Gangtok, the warning forecasted severe rainfall for 2 to 3 hours starting at 06:15 am today. The District Magistrate of Gangtok issued an urgent public notice, stating, "The general public is requested not to panic but to stay alert. The concerned authorities will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves."

The administration highlighted that the red alert for Mangan District could impact the Teesta River belt from Dikchu to Singtam, located within Gangtok district, especially in case of a flood-like situation in North Sikkim. "All Nodal Officers for Disaster Management from the line department under Gangtok District were asked to remain on high alert and keep in touch with your field functionaries stationed at this Teesta river belt," the DM's message said.

Officials were also directed to immediately report any emergency to the District Control Room (03592204995) or to district heads. The DM added, "Although concerned officers from the respective vulnerable stretch location have been informed and asked to remain in high alert, at your level too, disseminate the information of high alert to your staff, relatives, and villagers staying near the river belt today." Meanwhile, in North Sikkim, landslides were reported in the Theeng and Chungthang areas, causing damage to multiple properties, according to the district administration.

The Teesta River's water level rose significantly due to the heavy and continuous downpour. Authorities have activated emergency services monitoring water levels, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone regions. Disaster response teams across the affected districts have been put on standby to deal with unforeseen emergencies. The IMD has strongly advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors wherever possible, and stay away from riverbanks and vulnerable slopes. Jammu and Kashmir Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm Hit Ramban; Srinagar Lashed by Showers (Watch Videos).

No casualties have been reported as of now, but the situation remains tense due to continuous rainfall and rising river levels. Authorities have promised to issue further updates as the weather conditions worsen.

