Six Held on Charges of Killing Blackbuck in Madhya Pradesh

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Six people have been arrested on the charge of killing a blackbuck in the Maksi area of Shajapur district.The carcass of the blackbuck and a rifle have been recovered. Further investigation is underway.Blackbuck falls under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)