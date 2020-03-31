Six New COVID-19 Positive Cases in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Kashmir division on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 55, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir said on Tuesday. As many as 9,895 people are under home quarantine including facilities operated by the government. Of the 861 samples taken for testing so far, 804 have tested negative.The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed that there are 1,251 coronavirus cases in the country and 32 persons have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)