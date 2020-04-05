Six out of 13 Coronavirus Patients in Himachal Pradesh Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Event: CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): A total of 13 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh so far. Of them, six persons had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Sunday."A total of 13 coronavirus positive cases reported in the state so far, six out of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. We appeal to everyone, who attended Tablighi Jamaat, to disclose their identity by 5 pm today otherwise goernment will be forced to take action," Thakur said.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO) informed that citizens requiring any particular medicine available in other parts of the state or even outside the state could register requirement for the medicine on helpline numbers 0177-2626076 and 0177-2626077 or toll-free no. 1070.With 472 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,374, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday. (ANI)

