Six U19 World Cup Winners to Play Against Zimbabwe in Practice Match

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb 16 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday named six U19 World Cup-winning players in the BCB XI that will face Zimbabwe in a two-day practice match.Bangladesh were crowned as the ICC U19 World Cup champion on February 9 after defeating the defending title holder India by three wickets (DLS method) in a close encounter.Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, and skipper Akbar Ali were part of the U19 squad which lifted their maiden ICC title in the history of cricket.BCB XI squad: Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali, Al Amin(Jr), Fardin Ani, Shoriful Islam, Sumon Khan, Makidul Islam Mugdho, Aminul Islam Biplob, Rishad Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim.Bangladesh are hosting Zimbabwe for the one-off Test and ahead of that, the team will face the BCB XI in a two-day practice match.Both the teams have also announced their test squad for the only Test slated to begin from February 22.Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.Zimbabwe Test squad: Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (captain), Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Christopher Mpofu, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, and Charlton Tshuma.The practice match is scheduled at the BKSP on February 18-19. (ANI)

