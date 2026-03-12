Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, who skyrocketed to fame in India with his viral hit "FA9LA," has officially cancelled his highly anticipated 2026 India tour. The artist was scheduled to make his debut performances in Mumbai and Bengaluru this week, but escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have forced a change in plans. ‘FA9LA’ Singer Flipperachi To Perform in Mumbai on This Date After 'Dhurandhar' Viral Song Success.

The cancellation comes just days before the rapper was set to take the stage. Flipperachi was scheduled to perform a solo show in Mumbai on March 13, followed by a headline appearance at the UN40 Music & Beyond Festival in Bengaluru on March 14 and 15.

Flipperachi Cancels India Debut Performance

The rapper's visit was intended to capitalise on the massive success of "FA9LA," which became a nationwide sensation after featuring in the Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar. The track's high-energy rhythm and its association with a viral sequence featuring actor Akshaye Khanna had made Flipperachi one of the most anticipated international acts of the year.

While fans were eager to witness the performance live, organisers confirmed that travel from the Gulf region has become increasingly difficult. Official ticketing platforms have now marked the Mumbai event at Phoenix Marketcity as "cancelled," and the artist is no longer part of the festival lineup in Bengaluru.

Official Statement from Saregama

Saregama India, the organisers associated with the tour, released an official statement on Instagram to address the situation. They cited the current security climate in Bahrain and the surrounding region as the primary reason for the artist's inability to travel.

"In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend. While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time."

The statement continued, "We'll miss him on the lineup, but the UN40 weekend is still packed with incredible performances and experiences. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments."

Flipperachi Cancels India Shows Due To Middle East Conflict

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saregama India (@saregama_official)

Festival to Continue as Planned

Despite the loss of one of its star attractions, the UN40 Music & Beyond Festival will proceed at the NICE Grounds in Bengaluru. The remaining lineup, which includes prominent names like Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, and Raja Kumari, remains unchanged. ‘Dhurandhar’ Re-Release: Ranveer Singh’s Film To Return to Theatres Week Ahead of Release of 2nd Part of Franchise.

Flipperachi had previously expressed his excitement about the tour, stating that India had shown him "incredible love." While no new dates have been announced, fans remain hopeful that the rapper will reschedule his debut once the regional situation stabilises.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).