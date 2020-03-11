Snag Hits Metro Railway Service

Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) Metro Railway services in the city were affected briefly owing to a technical snag in a rake on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

The train, while leaving Shyambazar station, stopped owing to a 'brake binding' issue, a situation when the brake block comes in contact with the wheel tread and prevents the train from moving ahead.

The train stopped with one and a half compartment of the eight-coach rake still within the platform area, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

The motorman of the train got in touch with the assistant motorman at the rear end and the rake was driven in the opposite direction by the latter into the platform area, she said.

Passengers were deboarded from the train and the empty rake was driven away, following which normal services were resumed, Banerjee said.

The snag caused a temporary disruption of services in the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line from 3.06 pm to 3.09 pm, she said.

