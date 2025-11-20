The Kesser Twins have passed away. The iconic German sister act consisting of Alice and Ellen Kessler, who rose to fame in the 1950s as an Entertainment duo, died by assisted suicide together on Monday, November 17, 2025, at the age of 89. The duo passed away in their home near Munich, Germany. The news of their tragic passing was confirmed by the advocacy organisation, the German Society for Humane Dying (DGHS), as per CNN. ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr Dies at 42; Former Child Star Passes Away After Heart Attack.

German Showbiz Icons Kesser Twins No More

The Kessler Twins had contacted the DGHS, which provides access to lawyers and doctors for assisted dying, over a year ago and became members. DGHS spokesperson Wega Wetzel said, "The decisive factor is likely to have been the desire to die together on a specific date. Their desire to die was well considered long long-standing, and free from any psychiatric crisis."

The Kessler Twins Wished To Die Together?

According to an Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, the Kessler Twins had expressed their wish to "go away together on the same day" last year. They also wanted their ash to be buried in the same urn as their mother, Elsa and dog, Yello. The Kessler Twins were a musical sensation during the 1950s. They represented Germany at the 1959 Eurovision Song Contest and even graced the cover of Life magazine. Humane Sagar Dies: Odia Singer Passes Away at 36 Following Multiple Organ Failure.

What Is Assisted Dying?

Assisted dying is a situation in which healthcare professionals help in ending a patient’s life at their request to relieve them from suffering. There are different practices in it, with physician-assisted suicide being the most common, where a doctor provides the patient with a substance to end their own life, or voluntary euthanasia, where a doctor or third party monitors the process. Assisted dying under certain circumstances is legal in Germany after the country’s top court ruled in 2020 that an individual has the right to end their life by seeking help from a third party.

