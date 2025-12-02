Did India Deny Overflight Clearance to Pakistani Aircraft Carrying Humanitarian Assistance to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka? Fake Claim by Pakistan Foreign Office Debunked

Mumbai, December 2: Did India deny overflight clearance permission to Pakistan for its aid flight carrying relief material to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka? The question comes after Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to social media and claimed that India continued to block humanitarian assistance from Pakistan to Sri Lanka. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the special aircraft carrying Pakistan's humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka continues to face a delay for over 60 hours while awaiting flight clearance from India.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan further said that the partial flight clearance issued by India last night, after 48 hours, was operationally impractical as it was time-bound for just a few hours and without validity for the return flight. "Severely hindering this urgent relief Mission for the brotherly people of Sri Lanka," the post added. While the alleged claim by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs appears to be true, scroll below to know the complete truth. Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Praise Pakistan’s Capability and Enthusiasm? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

India Approved Pakistan's Overflight Request Within Four Hours

India continues to block humanitarian assistance from Pakistan to Sri Lanka. The special aircraft carrying Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka continues to face delay for over 60 hours now awaiting flight clearance from India. The partial flight clearance issued by… — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 2, 2025

Soon after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan made the statement, an article in the news agency ANI revealed that the alleged claim was fake. As per the article, Pakistan submitted an overflight request to India at 1300 Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, December 1. In return, India approved the request within four hours and notified the same to Pakistan at 17:30 IST the same day. Reacting to Pakistan's statement on overflight clearance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed the allegations and said that India acted promptly and transparently.

MEA Issues Statement Over Pakistan's Overflight Clearance Claim

Our response to media queries regarding a statement by Pakistan on overflight clearance⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/RyOD1UDR1o pic.twitter.com/2JO7RhVqfi — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 2, 2025

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the MEA, said that Pakistan's statement was aimed at misleading the public and misrepresenting India's actions. "We reject the ridiculous statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, which is yet another attempt to spread anti-India misinformation," he said. Randhir Jaiswal also went on to connect the timeline of the events. "The request for overflight clearance for Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka was received by the High Commission of India in Islamabad at around 1300 hrs on December 01, 2025," he said. Did India Seek Imran Khan’s Custody From Pakistan as a Prisoner? PIB Fact Check Debunks Pakistan’s Bogus ‘Top-Secret MEA Document’ Claim.

The MEA spokesperson further said that India processed Pakistan's request expeditiously the same day, and granted them overflight permission as per the itinerary proposed at 1730 hours on December 1. Hence, the alleged claim by Pakistan's Foreign Office that India blocked humanitarian assistance being sent from Pakistan to Sri Lanka is not true but fake. As clarified by MEA, India approved Pakistan's request for overflight clearance the same day and notified them about the same at 1730 IST.

