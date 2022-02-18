Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is currently holidaying in Sri Lanka. Taking to Instagram, the 'Bard of Blood' actor treated fans by giving a glimpse of her vacation. In one of the images, she is seen wearing a saree and holding a coconut bowl. Sobhita Dhulipala Was Jealous of Her 'Bard of Blood' Male Co-stars for This Reason.

She also posted a video, in which a regional singer can be seen dedicating a song to her. "There is a bird where my heart is and hee in tropical Lanka, it has lost all manners," she captioned the post. Sobhita Dhulipala Birthday: A Look at Her Uncoventional Fashion Which is Her Forte (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita will be seen playing the female lead with Aditya Roy Kapur in the remake of the acclaimed Golden Globe-winning series 'The Night Manager'.

