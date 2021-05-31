Sobhita Dhulipala, the name that's probably on every director's wishlist currently celebrates her birthday today. She's no ordinary actress now, isn't she? We bet she never dreamt of becoming a glamorous actress but was always inclined towards being a performer. We loved her in Made in Heaven and while she's on her way to Hollywood already, this article won't talk about her acting proficiency. But instead, we'd like to discuss her amazing style file that has been inspirational at the same time. Sobhita Dhulipala Becomes Her Own Stylist, MUA and Photographer for This Unique 'Work From Issue' of Cosmopolitan Magazine (See Pic).

Sobhita's sense of styling is raw, much like her acting calibre. She has a distinct aura around herself and that's evident in the way she dresses. Her personality can be intimidating at times and you can partially credit her powerful wardrobe for that. With her stunning style statements and chutzpah, she can easily present herself as a fierce lady who is ready to take on the world. She loves out-of-the-box designs and with that tall and lean frame of hers, she can definitely nail any damn silhouette that you throw at her. A rising star in Bollywood, Dhulipala is whom you call a woman of substance.

As she gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her best fashion moments from the recent past. Sobhita Dhulipala Is on the Cover of India Voyage, Soaking Up the Sun and Flaunting Some Florals in a Maskless Beachy Escapade!

Pink Stripes and Pretty Look!

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monochrome Magic

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Never Say No to Shimmer

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gorgeous in Traditional

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When in Doubt, Wear a Saree!

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Make Way for This Boss Lady

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sobhita's Hollywood movie will be Dev Patel's directorial, Monkey Man which will have a Netflix release. She also has Made in Heaven season 2, Ponniyin Selvan, Sitara, Kurup and Major in the pipeline. With such interesting projects ahead, we bet the future is extremely exciting for her. Happy Birthday, Sobhita. Have a fabulous year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).