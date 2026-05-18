South Carolina Takes Up Redistricting of US House Seats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An effort to reshape South Carolina's congressional districts is getting its first full airing Monday in the state House, as lawmakers launch what could become a lengthy discussion on whether to accede to President Donald Trump's desires for a U.S. House map that could yield a clean sweep for Republicans.

Tense debates already have played out in Tennessee, Alabama and Louisiana as Republicans push aggressively to leverage a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that weakened Voting Rights Act protections for minority districts. The ruling has opened the way for Republicans to redraw districts with large Black populations that have elected Democrats.

In South Carolina, that means targeting a seat long held by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the only Democrat among the state's seven House representatives.

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Clyburn has said he has no intention of retiring, even if his district gets changed. He told reporters last week in Washington that he has addresses in Columbia, Charleston and Santee, adding: “I live in three districts. I’ll decide which one to run in.”

“It ain’t about Jim Clyburn’s district,” he said. “This isn’t about voting. This is about turning the clock back to Jim Crow 2.0.”

Redistricting typically occurs at the start of each decade, based on new population figures from the census. South Carolina's debate on Monday showed the complexity of changing congressional district boundaries mid-decade. One of the first amendments adopted would allow dozens of state board members chosen by congressional districts — including college trustees, utility regulators and parole board members — to stay in their positions until after the 2030 census, even under the new congressional map.

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Democratic state Rep. Annie McDaniel said it was an example of how congressional redistricting outside normal procedures causes other problems.

“We’re talking confusion on top of confusion on top of confusion,” McDaniel said.

Early voting is scheduled to begin May 26 for South Carolina's statewide primaries on June 9. In addition to redrawing congressional districts, legislation pending in the state House would move the U.S. House primaries to August. If it clears the House, the legislation then must go to the Senate.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who called lawmakers into a special session on redistricting, said it is important for South Carolina to send as many Republicans to Washington as possible to try to prevent Democrats from taking control of the House and attempting to impeach Trump.

But some Republicans have expressed concern that an attempt to draw a 7-0 House map for the party could spread Republican voters too thin, making some current Republican-held districts susceptible to Democratic victories.

Republicans are ahead in the national redistricting battle thus far. Since Trump urged Texas Republicans to redistrict last year, Republicans think they could gain as many as 15 seats from new House maps in Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama. Democrats, meanwhile, think they could gain six seats from new maps in California and Utah. But litigation is ongoing in some states, and voters will have the final say on who wins.

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Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri. Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed from Washington.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).