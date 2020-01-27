SP Chief Exudes Confidence of AAP Sweeping Delhi Polls

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said he is confident that people will not vote for BJP in the ensuing Assembly polls in the national capital and the Aam Aadmi Party government will be formed again. "When it comes to voting, I am confident that the people of Delhi will give 'zero' to the BJP and Kejriwal government is going to be formed there," said Yadav at Republic Day event here in Saifai on Sunday. Delhi polls are scheduled to be held on February 8 and the counting of voting will take place on February 11. Congratulating people of Saifai on Republic Day, he said that let's take a pledge to work together to 'save the Constitution'.The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh lambasted the Central government over contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens and said: "The present atmosphere in the country reflects that the language of a politician can be threatening due the kind of government working in democracy.""The seed of hatred is been sown in the hearts and minds of people. How to overcome it? In a democracy, everyone has the right to say, if we disagree with anything then it is the responsibility of the government to hear us. But the present government has instilled fear in the people," he said.The SP chief questioned, "On what path are these people (government) taking the country?"Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "Mahatma Gandhi who left Gujarat with a stick and breathed his last on the banks of the Yamuna and now these people (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah) came from Gujarat and sat on the shore of Yamuna. But these people want to do the work of dividing the country."On the occasion of Republic Day, Yadav along with former finance minister Yashwant Sinha hoisted a 158 feet-long tricolour. (ANI)

