Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Hockey Jharkhand won in the Quarter-Finals of the Division 'A' of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026, Ranchi, Jharkhand, which is supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, on Thursday.

In Quarter-Final 1, the Hockey Association of Odisha enjoyed a commanding 8-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra. Priyanka Minz (8', 26', 41', 54) was in fantastic form as she registered four goals to her name.

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Princess Priya Ekka (20', 42'), Sweety Kujur (26'), and Kiran Ekka (38') also contributed with goals for the Hockey Association of Odisha, while Anvi Rawat (60') scored the lone goal for Hockey Maharashtra, according to a press release from Hockey India.

The Quarter-Final 2 clash saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeat Hockey Mizoram with a scoreline of 5-1. Captain Nousheen Naz (12', 24', 42') scored a hat trick for her side while Nammi Geethasri (2') and Bhabar Keshar (21') also contributed with goals for the winning side. Captain of Hockey Mizoram Laldinpuii (53') scored the only goal for her team in the final quarter.

Also Read | C D Gopinath Dies: India’s Oldest Test Cricketer Passes Away Aged 96.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Haryana 2-1 in a tightly contested Quarter-Final 3 encounter. Arika Kumari (21') scored the opening goal in the second quarter to give Uttar Pradesh Hockey an early lead. Hockey Haryana's Radhika (50') scored the equalizer in the final quarter; however, four minutes later, Rashi Singh (54') scored the winning goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the last Quarter-Final of the day, hosts Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Punjab 2-0. Pushpa Manjhi (35') and Sandeepa Kumari (53') were the goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand.

Hockey Association of Odisha will face Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Hockey Jharkhand will take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the semi-finals on Friday, 10th April 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)