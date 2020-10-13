Sao Paulo, Oct 13 (AP) Two Peru players have been ruled out of the South American World Cup qualifying match against Brazil after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Peruvian soccer federation issued a statement Monday saying strikers Raúl Ruidiaz and Alex Valera have not shown serious symptoms of the coronavirus and have remained in isolation since before the results were known.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture With Portugal Mates From Team Dinner Ahead of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Match Against Sweden.

Ruidiaz, who played in the 2-2 draw at Paraguay last week, had been expected to be a starter for Tuesday's game in Lima. Brazil leads the South American World Cup qualifiers after an opening 5-0 win over Bolivia.

The Peru-Brazil game will be played in an empty stadium because of coronavirus restrictions. CONMEBOL, which governs South American soccer, has convinced most local authorities to lift quarantine measures for incoming players.

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers Become First Pair in Indian Premier League to Share Ten 100-Run Partnerships.

Health protocols for World Cup qualifiers were approved by FIFA and CONMEBOL for one of the hardest-hit regions by the virus. Peru counts more than 33,000 deaths from COVID-19. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)