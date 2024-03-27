London, Mar 27 (AP) A 20-year-old tennis player from Kazakhstan has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation, the sport's integrity agency said Wednesday.

Arslanbek Aitkulov, who reached a career-high world singles ranking of 1,250 in November, tested positive for prohibited substances while competing in a tournament in Qatar in January, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

Also Read | Kwena Maphaka Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About South African Speedster Who Made His Debut in SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match.

The agency said it sent Aitkulov a pre-charge notice of the violation on March 14. His provisional suspension was effective from Saturday.

The ban prohibits Aitkulov from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by any tennis authority. (AP)

Also Read | Michael Hussey Appreciates CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming’s 'Pushing the Game Forward' Tactic During IPL 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)