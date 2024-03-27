Young South African speedster Kwena Maphaka has been given a chance by the Mumbai Indians during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match. Maphaka showcased a lot of promise with the ball for South Africa during the U19 Men's World Cup 2024. Maphaka replaced injured Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka and was brought up at a base price of INR 50 lakh. The 17-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the U19 World Cup and ended the tournament with 21 scalps from nine games at an average of 9.71. He also picked up three five-wicket hauls during his stint for the Proteas in the tournament. Stuart Broad Hails Jasprit Bumrah As Most Complete T20 Bowler Ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Kwena Maphaka is one of the youngest players in the Mumbai Indians' squad that the franchise has signed up for. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament for his performances in the U19 World Cup 2024 and has represented his country in the two editions of the competition. He made his U19 debut at the age of just 15 and can bowl more than 140 kmph at one time. Rohit Sharma Set To Play 200th IPL Match for Mumbai Indians; a Look at His Career in Franchise Cricket

Kwena Maphaka Quick Facts

#Kwena Maphaka was born on April 8, 2006, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

#He made his U19 debut for South Africa at the age of just 15 and has played two U19 World Cups for the country.

#Kwena Maphaka came into the limelight during the U19 World Cup 2024 wherein he managed to pick 21 wickets from six innings, which was the most by a bowler in the history of the tournament.

#Maphaka was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament in the U19 World Cup 2024.

#Kwena Maphaka has played a total of two matches in first class and List A cricket each followed by nine games in T20 career. He has picked seven and three wickets in the red ball and 50 over domestic format which is followed by 13 wickets in T20s.

#Maphaka is yet to complete his school and is also proficient in playing other sports such as Tennis and Hockey.

Kwena Maphaka will be training under the likes of great players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, who are currently one of the best in the business.

