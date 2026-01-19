Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): The L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series is set to return for its fifth edition in 2026, reaffirming its position as one of India's premier women's tennis tournaments. The tournament will be played at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), Mumbai, with the Qualifying Rounds scheduled for January 30, 31 and February 1, followed by the Main Draw from February 2 to 8.

According to a release, the L&T Mumbai Open will feature a strong international field in the Singles and Doubles main draw, with several established players from across the globe set to compete.

The 2026 Singles entry list includes New Zealand's Lulu Sun, Latvia's Darja Semenistaja, Australia's Kimberly Birrell, Belgium's Hanne Vandewinkel and Chinese Taipei's Joanna Garland. Returning from the last edition, the tournament will also feature Runner-Up Mananchaya Sawangkaew from Thailand and France's Leolia Jeajean.

Continuing its long-standing commitment to the growth of Indian tennis, the L&T Mumbai Open is hosted to provide high-level international exposure to Indian players. With a high cutoff, Indian players will enter the Main draw list through Wild Cards.

In the last edition, 16-year-old Maaya Rajeswaran grabbed headlines with a breakthrough run at the tournament, defeating higher-ranked international players on her way to the semi-finals. The tournament also proved crucial in India's preparations for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia Oceania Group I, with players such as Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipati, Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare gaining valuable match experience against some of the best players in the world.

Their performances later helped India qualify for the next stage of the competition, underlining the L&T Mumbai Open's importance as a stepping stone in the national team's preparations.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Sunder Iyer, Secretary of MSLTA, the organisers of the event, said, "The L&T Mumbai Open has steadily grown into a marquee event on the Indian tennis calendar. As we return for the fifth edition, we are pleased to host a highly competitive WTA 125K Series event while continuing to provide Indian players with a platform to compete against top international talent. We look forward to welcoming players and fans for an exciting week of world-class tennis in Mumbai." (ANI)

