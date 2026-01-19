The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 continues as the Gujarat Giants (GGW-W) prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W) in what promises to be a high-octane encounter. Both teams are looking to secure vital points as the race for the playoffs intensifies. Fans across the globe are eager to see star players in action as the fourth season of the tournament reaches its business end. Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Points Table and Team Standings.

When is GGW-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2026 T20 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in WPL 2026 is scheduled to be played on Monday, 19 January. The match will take place at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. The GGW-W vs RCB-W game is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), while the toss will be held at 7:00 PM.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GGW-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2026 T20 Match?

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Women’s Premier League 2026 in India. Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on the Star Sports TV Channels. Shreyanka Patil Becomes Youngest Bowler to Grab 5-wicket Haul in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of GGW-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2026 T20 Match?

For those who prefer digital platforms, the live streaming of the GGW-W vs RCB-W match will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c), Smriti Mehra, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Asha Sobhana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross.

