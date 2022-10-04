Indore (Madhya Pradesh)[India], October 4 (ANI): India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the third T20I here at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

India have made three changes, that is, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh rested. Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj are in Playing XI.

Also Read | Danish Manzoor, Taekwondo Player From Jammu & Kashmir, to Represent India at Olympic Games.

South Africa have made one change Anrich Nortje is rested and Dwaine Pretorius has come in his place.

India are enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The Rohit Sharma-led side are looking for a clean sweep while the Proteas are playing to salvage some pride and get at least a win ahead of the three-match ODI series.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Name Naveen Kumar Goyat as Their Captain.

"We're going to field first. It's a very high-scoring ground, I feel the pitch won't change a lot so nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, Kohli and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We've got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way," said India captain Rohit Sharma after winning the toss.

"Wasn't too sure on what to do today, not too fussed about losing the toss. As a leader, these are the kind of games you want to contribute. Hopefully, I can repay the team today. The series is out of our reach but this is our last opportunity we have to acheive a few objectives ahead of the World Cup. One change today - Dwayne Pretorious comes in for Nortje, just to give an extra option with a change of pace. We need to win today, it is a chance for some of our batters to find some form, and also as a group to try and click together," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after the toss.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

South Africa's Playing XI: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)