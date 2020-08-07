London, Aug 7 (AP) Players in English football will be banned for six to 12 games for discriminatory conduct under new Football Association sanctioning guidelines.

FIFA and UEFA imposed a minimum 10-game ban for racism or other forms of discrimination.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All Eight Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

The FA said there is flexibility to issue bans for fewer than six matches if the discrimination was on social media or if specific mitigating factors are presented.

The FA can now pursue cases if an incident of discrimination took place in private setting or outside of a standard football environment. AP

Also Read | ENG 171/8 in 61.4 Overs | Pakistan vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Yasir Shah Takes Three Quick Wickets As Hosts Slip Further Down.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)