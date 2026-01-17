Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] January 17 (ANI): The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), a World Athletics Gold Label Race, will see over 69,000 participants, including 65,400+ on-ground runners and 3,700+ virtual participants, take to Mumbai's streets alongside the world's finest distance runners on January 18, competing for a total prize purse of USD 389,524.

Promoted by Procam International, the 21st edition of the event will feature a landmark addition to the marathon route, with the iconic coastal road included for the first time alongside the famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link, offering runners uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai's city skyline, according to a release.

The Mumbai Marathon provides a platform for Indian and international athletes to shine and embodies the spirit of giving back to society. Over the course of its history, the Mumbai Marathon has firmly placed Mumbai on the global running map and inspired countless individuals to embrace fitness.

This edition will feature participation from 14,059 runners in the Marathon, 16,369 in the Half Marathon, 8,729 in the Open 10K, 2,219 in Senior Citizens runs, 1,140 in Champions with Disability, and 27,453 in Dream Run races across on-ground and virtual runs. This sustained growth is reflected in the increasing participation of women, a rise in timed runners, and the expanding involvement of diverse communities through the Dream Run, collectively reflecting the growing adoption of running across demographics.

Race day operations will be supported by over 3,700 policemen on duty, more than 900 security guards, and 7,250 volunteers, including 250+ Mumbai Dabbawalas and 260 NCC cadets.

In the men's International Elite Race, the competition will be led by top favourite Merhawi Kesete from Eritrea, runner-up last year behind countryman Berhane Tesfay, with a tactical approach that could yield big results. Joining him are 2023 World Champion Victor Kiplangat from Uganda, South Africa's Stephen Mokoka, Ethiopian's Bazezew Asmare, Tadu Abate Deme, returning podium finisher Tesfaye Demeke, and Kelkile Gezahegn, all set to deliver a competitive showdown.

In the Men's Elite Indian field, Anish Thapa leads after his 2025 Hyderabad Marathon win, bringing strong credentials and a PB of 2:16:41 from Delhi 2022. He faces stiff competition from 2025 Mumbai runner-up Man Singh (2025 Valencia, the third-fastest Indian ever and 2024 Asian champion), two-time Mumbai champion Srinu Bugatha (2020 & 2024), and the improving Pradeep Singh Chaudhary.

In the Women's International Elite section, Medina Deme Armino from Ethiopia aims for a stronger finish after placing third last year, facing her countrywomen in a big dream run in Mumbai. Leading the charge is fastest entrant Shure Demise (2015 Dubai--World Junior Best), with Zinah Senbeta (2023 Ljubljana winner and Mumbai debut seventh) and in-form Yeshi Chekole (recently third in Incheon) adding fierce competition.

In the Women's Elite Indian field, Nirmaben Thakor eyes a historic hat-trick of Mumbai Marathon titles. She faces strong competition from two-time winner Jyoti Gawate (2011 & 2017, poised for a comeback), past three-peat champion Lalita Babbar (2012-2014), Hyderabad/Delhi winner Bhagirathi (Delhi), 2025 podium finisher Sonam, and young contender Ashvini Madan Jadhav.

As part of the distance-running tradition, promoters Procam International organised the 'Pasta CookOut'. The event featured a live pasta cookout with dignitaries and guests from the marathon's esteemed partners and government departments. The winner of the Pasta Cook-Out was Hirofumi Oshima, Chief Executive CIO, ASICS Corporation and Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

The Amateur Marathon will start at 5:00 am from CST on January 18, the Half Marathon and Police Cup at 5:00 am from Mahim Reti Bunder Ground, and the Elite Full Marathon at 7:00 am. These will be followed by the Champions with Disability at 7:05 am, the Senior Citizens' Run at 7:25 am, and the Dream Run at 8:15 am.

To facilitate smooth travel for runners, Western Railway will run three special trains - from Virar to Churchgate, starting at 2:15 am; from Borivali to Churchgate, starting at 3:05 am; and from Churchgate to Bandra, starting at 3:00 am. Additionally, Central Railway will run from Kalyan to Churchgate, starting at 2:30 am; while Harbour Line will run from Panvel to CSMT, starting at 2:25 am. (ANI)

