New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Former India batsman Aakash Chopra on Sunday picked Ravindra Jadeja as the best Indian fielder of all-time.

However, while naming the top six Indian fielders of all-time, Chopra said that he has only picked those players whom he has seen playing for the country.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Takes Risbhabh Pant by Surprise in Ice-Bath Session After Practice (Watch Video).

"He (Jadeja) is absolutely outstanding, he has a rocket arm, he has the best arm in world cricket right now, just look at his ground coverage, he is not the best while fielding at slips, but how does it matter," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Jadeja was also named as India's 'Most Valuable Player' in the Test cricket in the 21st century.

Also Read | Munaf Patel Birthday Special: 4/29 vs South Africa and Other Brilliant Performances by the World Cup-Winning Pacer.

Jadeja had achieved an MVP rating of 97.3 and as a result, he was also rated as the second most valuable player Test player worldwide by Wisden, only second to Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.After Jadeja, Chopra picked Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, and Virat Kohli as the top Indian fielders of all-time.

Talking about Kohli and Kapil Dev, Chopra said: "As you see him (Kohli) growing as a player, you see him growing as a fielder, he wants to be there fielding and this is what makes him super special."

"Everyone saw him (Kapil Dev) taking the catch of Vivian Richards in the finals of the 1983 World Cup, he had great hands and was very agile," he added.

Yuvraj and Kaif are viewed as two of the most prominent names in Indian cricket to bring out about a renaissance in Indian fielding.

The duo often used top field inside the thirty-yard circle in the first 15 overs, and then they were seen fielding at the outfield during the slog overs.

Now, this can be seen with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja as well. Both of them field at the boundary rope during the slog overs in white-ball cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)