Following the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, many Indian cricketers have resumed individual training in order to get in the groove as soon as possible. Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina has also resumed practice alongside wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. In a video shared by the former, the two left-handed batsmen were seen sweating out in nets as they were engaged in batting practice. However, Raina shared another video on Twitter in which he can be seen catching Pant off guard. After a hard day at practice, Pant and Raina took an ice bath on the field for relaxation. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Training Video With Rishabh Pant Will Make You Go Rofl!

“Post practice #icebath with my brother @RishabhPant17,” wrote Raina while sharing the video on the microblogging website. While Raina was sitting comfortably in the chilled ice water, Pant was a bit vulnerable before getting in the water. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman even took Pant by surprise as by splashing water at him. Instinctively, Pant also spattered the water back on Raina. The fans were left in splits by watching the fun of the two cricket stars and that is evident in the comment section. Suresh Raina Shares Unseen Video of CSK Captain Target Practicing and Acing It Like a Boss.

Watch Video:

Before the ice-bath session, Raina and Pant also practised hard in nets. In fact, in another video shared by Raina, he can also be seen giving batting tips to his junior. “Practice sessions = Golden hour Sun with rays Here is a short clip of today’s session, had a lot of fun practising today with my bro @RishabhPant17 Constantly pushing to achieve our goals,” the 33-year-old captioned the post.

Practice Session!!

Practice sessions = Golden hour ☀️ Here is a short clip of today’s session, had a lot of fun practicing today with my bro @RishabhPant17 Constantly pushing to achieve our goals ✌️ pic.twitter.com/hkEfiZ0uO1 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made is clear that the national team’s practice session will not be resumed before August. However, the apex cricket body is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. Nevertheless, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

