John's Creek, Jun 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing five-over 77 to tumble out of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship here.

Aditi, whose entry for a second Olympic appearance will be confirmed next week, couldn't make her record 17th start at a Major event count as she had five bogeys and no birdie on a day when things just did not go her way.

It was Aditi's second appearance of the year. She made the cut at the ANA Inspiration but did not play the US Women's Open.

Nelly Korda closed a tournament record-tying 63 with six consecutive birdies and seven over the last eight holes to be at 11-under-par 133 after 36 holes at Atlanta Athletic Club.

That sends her into the weekend one stroke clear of Lizette Salas and four ahead of Celine Boutier, Alena Sharp and Cydney Clanton as all five chase their first major championship.

Korda, who shot 70 on the first day, added a 63 while Salas added a second straight 67.

Boutier, who was looking at things to work on after her first round 73, added a superb 64 to get to seven-under-par 137.

Sharp added a 68 to her opening round 69 and Clanton followed a 70 with a 67 to join Boutier at 137.

Madelene Sagstrom is at 138 with Charley Hull, Esther Henseleit and three-time Women's PGA champion Inbee Park at 139.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)