Singapore, Mar 1 (PTI) A bogey free three-under 69 in the second round saw India's Aditi Ashok move into the Top-10 at the HSBC Women's World Championship here on Friday.

The World No. 40, who is getting ready for another shot at an Olympic medal that she missed by a whisker in Tokyo, birdied three times on the fifth, 12th and the 16th and parred the rest of the holes to be placed Tied-9th in the field.

On the opening day, she had five birdies but also gave away five bogeys in her card of 72.

World No.3 Celine Boutier gave her father a fine birthday present as the 30-year-old added a bogey-free 64 to her opening round of 73 to lie one shot clear of Japan's Ayaka Furue.

Boutier shot to the top of the leader board despite a first round 73. She said she holed a lot of putts in the second round, which had less wind than the first.

Boutier is here with her Dad, who celebrated his birthday on Friday as her parents have travelled with her for two weeks in Thailand and Singapore.

One shot behind Boutier in second place is Japan's Ayaka Furue, who shot a 5-under 67 which included four birdies in a row on the back nine.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom carded a bogey-free 68 to sit in solo third place after the second round. She is the only player to be bogey-free through 36 holes.

Peiyun Chien, making her debut this week, added a 68 to her opening round of 72. She shares T4 with Nasa Hataoka, Stephanie Kyriacou, Hyo Joo Kim and Sarah Schmelzel.

World No 1 Lilia Vu (69-74) is seven shots behind Boutier, who won four times last year.

