New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has picked a 28-member team that will compete in 19 different disciplines at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

The tournament will be held in Nairobi, Kenya from August 17-22. The Indian team comprises 17 boys who will participate in 11 different disciplines while eleven girls will compete in 8 events.

The selection committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Olympian PT Usha.

Indian Team (U20): Boys: Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas (200m), Anu Kumar (800m), Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (3000m steeplechase), Tejas Ashok Shirse (110m hurdles), Hardeep and Rohan Kamble (400m hurdles), Amit (10000m race walk), Amandeep Dhaliwal (shot put), Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar (javelin throw), Vipin Kumar (hammer throw), Donald. M (triple jump), Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S (4x400m relay); Girls: Priya H Mohan and Summy (400m), Pooja (800m and 1500m), Ankita Dhyani (5000m), Agasara and Ann Tomy (100m hurdles), Shaili Singh (long jump), Baljeet Bajwa (10000m race walk), Priya H Mohan*, Summy*, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha (4x400m relay). (ANI)

