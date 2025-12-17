New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): After the high of FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup where the Indian team clinched a bronze medal, backed by a valiant comeback to beat Argentina 4-2, the India Colts stars are vying to further impress with their outing in the upcoming Hero Hockey India League (HIL), according to a release.

While the Women's HIL is scheduled to commence in Ranchi on 28th December, the Men's HIL will begin in Chennai on January 3.

The junior stars are very well aware of the significance of the League, which will be closely watched by the Chief Coach Craig Fulton, who has been closely monitoring the progress of some of these players.

Elaborating on this, Dilraj Singh, who scored a total of five goals in the tournament, said, "Ending the Junior World Cup campaign with a medal around our neck surely feels fantastic, but to do well in the Hockey India League is the next big step in making the cut for the senior team. We are aware, we will be watched closely and doing well in the HIL where we will be on the same platform as some of the senior players from across nations, will be important."

Dilraj will be playing for SG Pipers this season. His compatriot, Anmol Ekka, who was awarded the player of the match for his incredible goals in the bronze medal match, also emphasised on putting up an improved show in January.

"I am looking forward to my stint with the Ranchi Royals this season where I will be playing alongside Loick Luypeart and Tom Boon who are both PC experts and I am really looking forward to learning from them. I am pretty sure this experience will put me in good stead to push for a place in the senior core group," explained Ekka.

Arshdeep Singh, who was instrumental in the Indian forwardline with some fine assists and winning PCs apart from scoring a hat-trick of goals in the round robin stage, will be turning up for Hyderabad Toofans.

"I am actually very excited and eagerly awaiting the Hockey India League season. We have seen how this league has helped players in the past to make the senior squad. One of the biggest names in Indian hockey to have benefited from HIL is Amit Rohidas whose stint with Kalinga Lancers gave him a fresh lease of life in hockey back in 2017. There was no looking back for him ever since and somehow this story is very popular among our junior team players," Arshdeep said.

We understand the significance of the league and next year is crucial for us, as we will be pushing for a place in the senior squad. If we can't impress now, then we know it's a long road to the senior team where we will need to perform in the nationals. Since Chief Coach (Craig) has followed us closely in the camps when we have played against the senior side for practice matches and he will now be watching us during HIL, doing well to secure our future will certainly be on our minds," Arshdeep added.

All the junior stars have been drafted in the six HIL franchises who will be vying for top honours this season. The opening match will be played between Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans in Chennai, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. (ANI)

