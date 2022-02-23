Vasco, Feb 23 (PTI) Kerala Blasters player Jorge Pereyra Diaz was on Wednesday charged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for "violent conduct" during his side's Indian Super League match against ATK Mohun Bagan here.

In the charge notice issued by the AIFF body, Diaz has been indicted for violating Article 48.1.2 of its Disciplinary Code. It said the player "broke the dugout panel, an act of violent conduct". The match happened here on Saturday.

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Go Effortlessly Chic in New Paparazzi Pics.

"Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who was substituted out in the 85th minute of the match was already on a caution. The Argentine was then shown a direct red card for his actions on the substitute bench," a release from the ISL said.

As a result of his expulsion, Diaz will serve an automatic one-match ban in Kerala Blasters' next outing against Hyderabad FC.

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Pose for the Shutterbugs at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai.

The Committee has given time till February 24 for the player to submit a reply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)