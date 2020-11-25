New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Airtel Delhi Half Marathon has already to raise Rs 31 lakh for various causes in the 2020 edition, within a month of announcement.

During a virtual media conference on Wednesday, a panel of fundraisers - Aditi Someshwar, a student of Pathways School, Dr Geetanjali Chopra, founder of Wishes and Blessing and Charulekha Khandelwal, head, fundraising department at Action for Ability Development and Inclusion (AADI) discussed the importance of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon as a philanthropy platform.

"It's been difficult to raise funds in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the frustration of seeing people in difficulty has kept me inspired to do good for our society. If we don't do anything ourselves and keep waiting for other people to do something then nothing will happen. I raised over Rs 2 lakh through ADHM in the last edition and I am looking forward to raising more funds for the betterment of our society this year," said Aditi Someshwar.

The ADHM philanthropy pillar driven by India Cares Foundation has seen phenomenal growth. The event has successfully raised over Rs 77 crore since its inception making millions of lives better through 400+ Civil Society Organisations -- CSOs/ NGOs.

The 2020 edition of the event has 25 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs/ NGOs) reaching out through the platform to create awareness about their work and serve as an inspiration to all.

"The adversity faced today has made us better as a Race, more people have understood the importance of the NGOs who have been on the frontlines, so when this platform of ADHM is provided, all are willing to support to get the regular programmes back. They support the less fortunate; though it's a debatable term as in these times we all become equal, and lifting one another is the only way forward," said Dr Rupande Padaki, Chairperson, India Cares.

Adding to this, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International shared, "Kudos to India Cares Foundation and numerous CSOs/ NGOs for making Airtel Delhi Half Marathon one of the major platforms for philanthropy across the world. We have immense gratitude and admiration for the people who have extended their support with their generosity in a very critical time. We are very happy to note that 50 per cent of the Great Delhi Run 5 KM entry fee will be treated as a donation amount for this year's edition." (ANI)

