New Delhi, November 21: The Delhi Half Marathon, which is to be held here on November 29, will feature world record holders Brigid Kosgei and Ababel Yeshaneh, the organisers said in a statement on Saturday.

Elite runners will start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while amateurs across the world are free to join the event using the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon app. The participants can run from the convenience of their own location, anytime between November 25 and 29.

"We extend our full support to this event that is India's pride and welcome the world's best athletes to our capital city," said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is representative of a healthier and fitter nation and reinforces the vision of the Fit India movement. I would encourage each and every one of you to participate from the safety & security of your own surroundings."

In their most recent outings last month, the Kosgei, 26, won the rescheduled London Marathon in 2:18:58 while the Yeshaneh, 29, had to contend with misfortune and fell at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Poland, with just over three kilometres remaining, which took her out of medal contention although she recovered quickly to finish fifth.

