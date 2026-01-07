Spanish Super Cup 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The race for the first silverware of 2026 begins on January 8, as defending champions FC Barcelona take on Athletic Club in the first semi-final of the Supercopa de España, aka Spanish Super Cup 2025-26. The match will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Hansi Flick’s side enters the tournament as the most in-form team in Spain, but they face a resilient Athletic Bilbao side eager to repeat their historic upsets in this competition. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

The Spanish Super Cup features a four-team format: the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Since Barcelona won the "double" last season, the invitations were extended to the league's third and fourth-placed finishers, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 8.

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah

Time: 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Live Streaming: FanCode will provide live streaming of the Supercopa de Espana 2025–26 matches. Fans can watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Club Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 semi-final match live on the FanCode app and website.

Telecast: Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, the Barcelona vs Athletic Club semi-final clash in the Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 will not have a telecast in India.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Team News and Key Players

FC Barcelona suffered a significant blow just hours before the match, as captain and veteran goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was ruled out due to a fresh injury sustained during training in Jeddah. He has returned to Spain for medical tests, with Inaki Pena expected to start in goal. Real Madrid Seeks Financial Transparency in FC Barcelona's Negreira Case; Legal Battle Between Spanish Giants Takes New Turn.

On a positive note, the Blaugrana welcome back Ronald Araujo to the squad, though Hansi Flick has indicated the defender may not be ready for a full 90 minutes. Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Dani Olmo—who scored in the recent 2–0 win over Espanyol—are all fit and expected to start.

Athletic Club, led by Ernesto Valverde, arrives in Saudi Arabia seeking consistency after a mixed run in La Liga. The Basque side will rely heavily on the pace of the Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, to exploit a depleted Barcelona defense that is also missing the injured Andreas Christensen.

