Tashkent, Dec 13 (PTI) Ajai Singh clinched India's third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here by winning the men's 81kg category.

Singh lifted a total of 322kg and also set a national record in snatch (147kg) on Sunday night.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw Free Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Live Telecast of UCL Draw on TV in Indian Time (IST)?.

He became the third Indian weightlifter to directly qualify for next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg) have already qualified for the 2022 CWG after winning gold in their respective competitions.

Also Read | Funny Memes Go Viral on Social Media as Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton to Clinch Formula 1 2021 Title at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The gold winners in all wight categories from this championship directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG while the rest can make it to the Games through the rankings.

Popy Hazarika had also won a silver, in the women's 59kg, with a total lift of 189kg (84+105).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)