After some intense group stage action in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, the Round of 16 draw is here. It would be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This year's Champions League has indeed been a very competitive as well as a surprising one. While AC Milan could not make any major impact in their return to the competition after seven years, Barcelona crashed out of the tournament and would now be seen competing in the UEFA Europa League, along with teams like Borussia Dortmund. Sheriff Tiraspol, who were in their debut UCL campaign, inflicted a shock defeat on Real Madrid and like the previous few seasons, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are once again looking set and the teams to beat in this competition for Europe's top prize at club level. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw: Time, Teams, Rules and Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Knockouts

A total of 16 teams would be competing in the first knockout stage of this year's UEFA Champions League. The group winners are the seeded sides while clubs that finished second are the unseeded ones. Here's a list of all seeded and unseeded clubs in the draw.

Group Winners (Seeded sides): Manchester City (Group A), Liverpool (Group B), Ajax (Group C), Real Madrid (Group D), Bayern Munich (Group E), Manchester United (Group F), Lille (Group G) and Juventus (Group H).

Group Runners-up (Unseeded sides): Paris Saint-Germain (Group A), Atletico Madrid (Group B), Sporting Lisbon (Group C), Inter Milan (Group D), Benfica (Group E), Villarreal (Group F), Salzburg (Group G) and Chelsea (Group H). Among a few rules, one thing to be noted is that seeded teams cannot face each other.

When Will UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw Take Place? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The UEFA Champions League draw for the 2021-22 European football season will take place on December 13, 2021 (Monday) in Nyon, Switzerland. The UCL 2021-22 Round of 16 draw is set to begin at 04:30 pm IST and 12:00 CET.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw? TV Channels in India

Fans eager to watch the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 draw will be excited to know that Sony Network will be broadcasting the draw live in India. The 2021-22 UCL Round of 16 draw will be telecasted live on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) channels on TV.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw?

For those not able to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2021-22 draw live on any television set can switch to online platforms as SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, which will be live streaming the 2021-22 UCL Round of 16 draw for fans in India. Fans can also live stream the draw for free on UEFA's official website.

