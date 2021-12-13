A nail-biting match would be an understatement if one had watched the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. In the end, it was Max Verstappen who walked away with the win and went on to beat the seven-time Formula 1 champions, Lewis Hamilton. Both stalwarts were eyeing the title. Lewis Hamilton was in quite a comfortable position to win the race but only on the last lap, Max Verstappen went past that chequered flag after Williams' Nicholas Latifi's crash. Needless to say that the fans who were watching the game witnessed their hearts drumming to their throat and after the game, the netizens can up with memes that flooded the Internet.

Check out the memes below:

Max Verstappen passes Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season's last race to win his 1st World Championship. Netflix: pic.twitter.com/SJZLkLEQT2 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 12, 2021

Another one

Toto Wolff to Williams after Latifi's crash pic.twitter.com/CBDBP3tBls — Aishwary (@racefeedf1) December 13, 2021

Whoever’s watching Grand Prix

everybody watching the abu dhabi gp pic.twitter.com/o9by6VUVLk — sam (@rbrseb) December 12, 2021

Heartbeat

Watching the Abu Dhabi GP: pic.twitter.com/2iqaBUg5Wl — MessengerPigeon (3,3) // (🍔,🍔) (@MoneyMaknPigeon) December 12, 2021

Last one

Verstappen to Hamilton when he overtook him in the last lap 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oe7Zdz1lFc — Naughty PT (@fpl_pt) December 12, 2021

