Rohtak, Jan 18 (PTI) Pacer Akash Deep grabbed a stupendous five-wicket haul as Bengal skittled out Haryana for a paltry 163 to take a handsome 256-run first innings lead on day two of their Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Wednesday.

After posting a massive first innings score of 419 on a challenging Lahli pitch, Bengal bowlers led by Akash Deep (5/61), Ishan Porel (2/29), Mukesh Kumar (1/41) and Pradipta Pramanik (1/19) put up an impressive show to bundle out the hosts in 63 overs.

Earlier, resuming the day at the overnight score of 335 for 6, Anustup Majumdar and Pradipta added 19 runs in the morning session and 58-run for the seventh wicket before their partnership ended.

Anustup managed to add eight runs to his overnight score as his magnificent innings came to an end at 145 (245 balls; 14x4s).

Following his dismissal, tailenders Akash Deep (22), Mukesh (17) and Ishan (14 not out) added crucial partnerships to prop up the total past the 400-run mark.

For Haryana, skipper Harshal Patel bagged 4/80.

In reply, Chaitanya Bishnoi (28) and Yuvraj Singh (14) got Haryana off to a positive start.

But Akash Deep dismissed Yuvraj in the 20th over to open the floodgates for Bengal.

From there on it was a one-way traffic as Akash Deep, Mukesh and Ishan dominated the show in a fine display of pace bowling.

From being 69 for 5 inside 32 overs, Haryana's no. 7 Sumit Kumar played a fighting innings of 70 not out to add some crucial runs for against the run of play.

Akash Deep completed his second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket by dismissing Ajit Chahal.

Thereafter, Sumit played smartly with no. 11 Aman Kumar to stitch a 63-run partnership for the last wicket before the latter was run out.

Brief Scores:

At Rohtak: Bengal 419 in 113.4 overs (Anustup Majumdar 145, Abhimanyu Easwaran 57, Abhishek Porel 49; Harshal Patel 4/80, Ajit Chahal 3/76, Sumit Kumar 2/85) vs Haryana 163 in 52 overs (Sumit Kumar 70 not out; Akash Deep 5/61, Ishan Porel 2/29). Haryana trail by 256 runs.

At Meerut: Odisha 226 in 87 overs (Shantanu Mishra 109, Rajesh Dhuper 62, Abhishek Raut 43; Kunal Yadav 5/47, Karthikeya Jaiswal 2/26, Shivam Mavi 2/46) vs Uttar Pradesh 257/4 in 68 overs (Priyam Garg 122, Rinku Singh 73 batting, Dhruv Jurel 44; Suryakant Pradhan 3/49). UP lead by 31 runs.

At Dehradun: Baroda 86 and 101/3 in 40 overs (Vishnu Solanki 21 batting) vs Uttarakhand 199 in 77.4 overs (Swapnil Singh 63, Akhil Rawat 45; Ninad Rathva 4/19, Babashafi Pathan 2/44). Baroda trail by 12 runs.

At Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 346 in 104.5 overs (Ankit Kalsi 160, Mayank Dagar 58, Nikhil Gangta 41, Rishi Dhawan 40; Imliwati Lemtur 5/74, Nagaho Chishi 2/58) vs Nagaland 186/5 in 61 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 67 batting, Hokaito Zhimomi 41; Vinay Galetiya 3/57). Nagaland trail by 160 runs.

