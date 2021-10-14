Tirana (Albania), Oct 14 (AP) The Albanian soccer federation on Thursday deplored the violent behaviour of its fans and blamed visiting Polish supporters for provocation during a World Cup qualifying match this week.

Albania lost to Poland 1-0 in Tirana on Tuesday. The game was suspended for about 20 minutes after Karol Swiderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute and Albanian fans hurled water bottles at the celebrating Poles.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC Takes a Jibe at Sunil Chhetri Haters After Indian Captain Shattered Pele's Record.

Poland's players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win. A day later, FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against both the Albanian and Polish federations without specifying the specific offenses.

The Albanian soccer association acknowledged the "incidents do not honor at all us, Albania and its wonderful fans," adding "we had 22,000 excellent fans and only some scores of individuals spoiled all the good things done from the team."

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri Hands Over His Man of the Match Award to Lalengmawia Ralte For His Exceptional Performance in Midfield During India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021.

The statement by the association, however, blamed Polish fans for a "continuous provocation and a very aggressive behavior," adding "the Polish fans repeatedly for about two hours hurled objects at our fans in two areas of the stadium."

"We do not have violent fans. We do not have a history of problematic fans. On the contrary, the excellent behavior and support of our fans during the matches and outside are an object of pride for us."

Next May, Albania's Air Stadium will host the Europa Conference League final. The association pledged to work with the local authorities "to raise our organizational capacities." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)