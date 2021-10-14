Sunil Chhetri was in the news for his brace against Maldives and then here was yet another act that impressed the fans. So Chhetri netted a couple of goals last night against even broke Pele’s international goal-scoring record. Thus the Indian captain was adjudged as the Man of the Match. But Chhetri won hearts with his gesture as the Indian football captain handed over the Man of the Match award to midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte who had been exceptional with his performance. Lalengmawia won the ball in the midfield. Sunil Chhetri Breaks Pele’s International Goal Scoring Record After a Brace Against Maldives in SAFF Championship 2021 (Watch Goal Highlights).

With four tackles, he completed 82.7 passes. Even Chhetri’s goal at the 62nd minute of the match happened because of his sharp passing. It was Lalengmawia’s aerial pass that was then passed to Manvir Singh. The ball was then sent out to Sunil Chhetri. Needless to say that Chhetri was quite happy with his performance and he decided to give away his Man of the Match Award to Lalengmawia Ralte. The official account of Indian football shared a tweet on social media and lauded Chhetri.

Check out the tweet below:

India will now play the finals of the SAFF Championship 2021 against Nepal. The match will be played on October 16, 2021, Saturday. India will start as the favourites for the match.

