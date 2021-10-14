Sunil Chhetri's surpassed Pele's record for his international goals. He scored a brace and led India to a stunning 3-1 win over Maldives and with this, the Blue Tigers made way into the finals of the SAFF Championship 2021. Post this, Chhetri's ISL franchise Bengaluru FC took a jibe at all his haters who asked him to retire and pave way for the younger generation. Bengaluru FC took to social media and wrote, "Sunil Chhetri is finished and should make way for youngsters." Sunil Chhetri Breaks Pele’s International Goal Scoring Record After a Brace Against Maldives in SAFF Championship 2021 (Watch Goal Highlights).

They posted many red flags in front of the statement which simply meant that they are being super sarcastic about the same. This is the new social media fad which was followed by Manchester United. The tweet read, "Cristiano Ronaldo is not the GOAT." After the statement, the team had posted several red flags which obviously meant that they were being sarcastic. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Bengaluru FC below. Sunil Chhetri Hands Over His Man of the Match Award to Lalengmawia Ralte For His Exceptional Performance in Midfield During India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021.

Tweet:

"Sunil Chhetri is finished and should make way for youngsters." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/nxnPaC8Aq7 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 13, 2021

Sunil Chhetri now has 79 international goals in his kitty. He was obviously adjudged as the Man of the Match for his performance. But he handed over the trophy to his teammate Lalengmawia Ralte who had done exceptionally well during the game. With four tackles, Chhetri completed 82.7 percent passes.

