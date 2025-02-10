Monza (Italy), Feb 10 (AP) Alessandro Nesta is back at Monza for a second stint as coach of Serie A's last-place club, just seven weeks after he was fired.

The World Cup-winning former AC Milan and Italy defender was dismissed by Monza on Dec. 23 after leading the team to just one win in 17 matches in the league.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Ahmedabad.

Nesta was replaced by Salvatore Bocchetti, who signed a contract through the 2026-27 season, but has now returned to the role, Monza said in a short statement on Monday.

Nesta was a defender in the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup, and played for Milan and Lazio. He has also coached Miami FC, Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Premier Pacer’s Availability for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Expected to Be Known By February 11 Amid His Fitness Concerns: Report.

Monza has 13 points from 24 matches and is eight points from safety. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)